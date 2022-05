Brendan Rodgers has hailed James Maddison for showing the “courage” to confront and combat issues with his game.Maddison has emerged from a tricky start to produce an impressive campaign for Leciester and scored a fine goal in Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The 25-year-old has notched 17 goals in all competitions this term for the east Midlands men, with Rodgers impressed with his honesty and hard graft.“Listen, it’s all down to the player; what I’ve always tried to be with players, I always like to be clear and give them clarity on where they need to improve,” said Rodgers.“He’s the type...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO