Morgantown, WV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and...

WDTV

Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. “Last night was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

Shops continue to open their doors at the Fort Steuben Mall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Shops have been opening left and right at the Fort Steuben Mall! Local Alchemy, Ziklag Furniture, TerryWrights, Holistic Cloud and Rockstarz have all opened their doors and are ready for shoppers! Brookwood Capital bought the mall to revitalize it and fill the vacancies. Amidst looking for someone to buy the property […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Class AAA State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results from the 2022 State Track Meet can be found below. Local athletes placing in first through fifth are listed in the article and a link to full results can be found at the bottom of the page. Girls Shot Put. 5. Sierra Davis, Preston. Boys...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Local high school graduation dates and times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trying to figure out when your son or daughter’s upcoming graduation is?. We have you covered with a list below from all of the local high schools of where and when you will need to be there!. Parkersburg High School- May 21 at 10 a.m....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia roster in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia’s 2022 roster grew by one this week with the announcement of Jamel Morris’s return to the team. Morris joined the TBT team in 2021, the first non-Mountaineer on the roster. Morris played for Glenville State and Fairmont State, so he has local roots.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
WDTV

Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man accused of incest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Deem was arrested at his home in Parkersburg on May 16th by deputies. He is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust, sexual assault in the first degree and incest.
PARKERSBURG, WV

