(NEXSTAR) — Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator, a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas including Denver. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO