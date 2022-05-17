Jury finds man guilty of murder for 2020 stabbing

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a man guilty of murder after he stabbed a woman to death in Muskegon in 2020.

A jury found Kristopher Joesel guilty of second-degree murder on May 5 after a trial that lasted four days, according to court documents.

The victim, Laura Sanchez, died in June 2020 after she was stabbed by Joesel. The police said Joesel and Sanchez did not know each other .

The night of the stabbing, Joesel was kicked out of a bar nearby before he got a knife and started damaging vehicles in the parking lot, according to prosecutors. He slashed the tires of the vehicle Sanchez was sitting in with her boyfriend, authorities said. Sanchez then confronted the Joesel and followed him as he left the bar.

Once Joesel got to his home at the Amazon Apartments, he attacked Sanchez with the knife and killed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 8.

