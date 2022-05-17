ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Jury finds man guilty of murder for 2020 stabbing

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9tEY_0fh1WZKe00

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a man guilty of murder after he stabbed a woman to death in Muskegon in 2020.

A jury found Kristopher Joesel guilty of second-degree murder on May 5 after a trial that lasted four days, according to court documents.

The victim, Laura Sanchez, died in June 2020 after she was stabbed by Joesel. The police said Joesel and Sanchez did not know each other .

The night of the stabbing, Joesel was kicked out of a bar nearby before he got a knife and started damaging vehicles in the parking lot, according to prosecutors. He slashed the tires of the vehicle Sanchez was sitting in with her boyfriend, authorities said. Sanchez then confronted the Joesel and followed him as he left the bar.

Once Joesel got to his home at the Amazon Apartments, he attacked Sanchez with the knife and killed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

GRPD: Man jailed, no injuries after two-hour standoff

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police say a two-hour standoff involving a man who barricaded himself inside a home on Caulfield Avenue ended with a surrender. It started after noon with reported gunshots and a vehicle fleeing at a high speed, Terry Moore, a captain with the Grand Rapids Police Department, told WOOD-TV.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
22 WSBT

Police identify 14-year-old killed in Niles

Niles, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting last week in Niles. Investigators say,14-year-old Gavin Blankenship was shot and killed Thursday night near the Arbor Trails Apartments on North 5th Street. Witnesses told police that more than one person got out of a truck. After...
NILES, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy