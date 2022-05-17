ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Make sure these seed pods aren’t clogging up your gutter

By Sponsored Content by Gutter Helmet
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got some maple trees in your yard, your gutters may be full of the...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gutters#Clogging
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Family Handyman

Should You Use Paper Towels or Dish Cloths?

As trends move toward reusable, green options in our daily lives, single-use products like paper towels are falling by the wayside. But there are many instances where the convenience of single-use items takes precedent. Take our poll to vote for which cleaning method your family uses, paper towels or dish...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Protect Your Outdoor Furniture from Annoying Falling Debris

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everyone who lives in a place with outdoor space wants a beautiful set of outdoor furniture, but it’s difficult to spend good money on white cushions and decorative pillows when you know debris will just dirty it in a matter of weeks, if not days. Nature isn’t tidy, and you can only expect that your couches and chairs will be littered with a fine layer of dust, twigs, crunchy leaves, and whatever else your backyard can throw at it.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Why You Shouldn't Trim or Cut Down Trees in Spring

It’s that time of year. Along with the singing birds and croaking frogs, there’s the sound of chainsaws and stump grinders as some people remove trees from their properties. Although spring is a good time to do general garden cleanup, it may not be the best time to...
GARDENING
BobVila

Your Most Frequently Asked Spring Lawn Care Questions, Answered

Putting in the sweat and hard work to take care of your yard can be rewarding. However, knowing the best time to take care of various lawn-care tasks—including dethatching, planting seeds, watering, and fertilizing—is not always so straightforward. Let this guide serve as your go-to for finding quick and reliable answers to these and many other common questions about spring lawn care.
GARDENING
The US Sun

Can you spot the playful cat hiding in plain sight? Cheeky pet lurks near hardware tools in a very obvious spot

A CHEEKY cat has hidden herself among these chainsaws in the hardware store. The mischievous moggy has taken a fancy to the spot on the shelf – but can you spot her?. The owners of East Bay Hardware in Charleston, South Carolina tweeted a picture of their store saying they “carry gas and battery operated…products and accessories”.
CHARLESTON, SC
CNET

Earwax and Dirt Clogging Your Earbuds? Clean Them the Right Way

Do you regularly clean your AirPods or other earbuds you use daily? If not, now's the best time to start. Not only can earwax and dirt stick in the crevices and muffle the crisp, clear sound you should be hearing, but they can also lead to ear infections. So take a good look at your earbuds to see how dirty they actually are and then give them a good cleaning.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

28 Flower Bed Ideas Perfect for Big or Small Yards

Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy