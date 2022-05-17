Make sure these seed pods aren’t clogging up your gutter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everyone who lives in a place with outdoor space wants a beautiful set of outdoor furniture, but it’s difficult to spend good money on white cushions and decorative pillows when you know debris will just dirty it in a matter of weeks, if not days. Nature isn’t tidy, and you can only expect that your couches and chairs will be littered with a fine layer of dust, twigs, crunchy leaves, and whatever else your backyard can throw at it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 21 HOURS AGO