WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Emergency Response Team was called in for a welfare check on the 600 block of Franklin St. in Winona Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief Eric Engrav says officers have been unable to reach the subject of the welfare check after several attempts. He says the Emergency Response team gives officers a layer of protection when they don’t know details about a building they’re trying to enter.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO