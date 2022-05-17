Rory McIlroy softens stance on Phil Mickelson and players wanting to play Saudi-back LIV Golf Series

Knowing what you know, and in light of his withdrawal from the PGA Championship, do you think he can ever come back? @MrChickSports. Phil is a survivor. He has been through numerous controversies in his long career, and he has always emerged with his vast fan base (mostly) intact. As Jack Nicklaus recently said, we are a forgiving nation. Sports fans love a comeback and a redemption story. Tiger Woods has put his fans and family and the game through much worse and he has never been more beloved than right now, so there is certainly a road back for Mickelson. The complicating factor is the Saudis: If Phil takes their money, after revealing his true feelings about how scary they are, it is going to be hard for many fans and folks in the game to forgive him. But if he shows the tiniest bit of contrition and pledges his fealty to the PGA Tour, I think the golf world will be happy to cheer for him again.

