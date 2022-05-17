ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy softens stance on Phil Mickelson and players wanting to play Saudi-back LIV Golf Series

By Jamie Weir, Ali Stafford
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy admits he understands why some players would be tempted by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and believes Phil Mickelson will be welcomed back into the golfing world. The PGA Tour rejected requests from players for approval to play in the inaugural event, taking place from June...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy opens up about Phil Mickelson's absence at PGA Championship

The big storylines ahead of this year's PGA Championship are as much about who isn't playing in the tournament as much as they are about who will hit the links starting on Thursday. While you'd think the main focus would be on Tiger Woods making his first appearance since the Masters in April, a lot of focus is on last year's winner, Phil Mickelson.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus reportedly turned down a staggering amount of money from Saudis to lead LIV Golf series

LIV Golf has the Shark, but it also attempted to land the Golden Bear. Greg Norman is the face of the eight-event Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, which begins next month (June 9-11) outside London at Centurion Golf Club. But a story released Monday by the Fire Pit Collective—which also appears on Golf Digest’s website—has comments from Jack Nicklaus saying he was presented with a chance to collect a massive payday if he would agree to help the fledgling tour.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Fans

Being a woman in the sports world isn't always the easiest. And former professional golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac voiced some of those frustrations, Tuesday. Tweeting out, "I love when guys give me [expletive] but don’t know the difference between the PGA Tour and the PGA of America."...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
golfmagic.com

Why a young Phil Mickelson gave Jack Nicklaus "full-blown lecture"

When it comes to golf clinics these days there are so many viral videos involving incredible players like Phil Mickelson doing the rounds. His famed flop shot has been filmed so many times with willing (and slightly nervous) participants over the years. We've seen gargantuan NBA players stand in front...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Controversy

The Phil Mickelson controversy has been a massive story in Golf throughout 2022. Mickelson hasn't been around much lately after he made some questionable remarks about his interest in the Saudi Arabian-backed league. At the time, Mickelson said that the new league represents leverage as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Saudi#The Pga Tour#Centurion Club#Canadian#The Dp World Tour#Scandinavian Mixed#Breakaway League#Sky Sports News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One year ago: After charges by Brooks Koepka and others, Phil Mickelson shocked the world at the 103rd PGA Championship

There was much about the 103rd playing of the PGA Championship that felt familiar. The spectacular Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina was hosting the event for the second time in less than a decade — Rory McIlroy had captured his second major at the Pete and Alice Dye design back in 2012, crushing the field with a devastating demonstration of championship golf.
GOLF
SkySports

PGA Championship tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Spieth arrives with another opportunity to become just the sixth player in the modern era to complete golf's career Grand Slam, following on from Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods, having won his third major at The Open in 2017.
TENNIS
Golf.com

Why these ‘crazy’ Jordan Spieth shots were so significant to him

As Jordan Spieth has come in and out of the wilderness in recent years, his swing seemingly has been a perpetual work in progress. We know this because, way more than most players of his ilk, Spieth lets us into the game-improvement tent, chronicling his process with generous, often fascinating, detail.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For PGA Championship

With the PGA Championship set to begin Thursday, Paige Spiranac has revealed her best bets for this week's major. Unsurprisingly, Spiranac is really confident in Scottie Scheffler. He has been outstanding this season, winning the Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational over the past few months. "Let's first start off with...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GolfWRX

John Daly WITB: 2022 PGA Championship

Equipment is accurate as of the 2022 PGA Championship (5/18/22) Driver: PXG TD prototype (9 degrees) 3-wood: PXG 0341 X (15 degrees) Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM2 Rescue (17 and 22 degrees) Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 S (17 degrees), KBS Tour Prototype 95 S (22 degrees) Irons: TaylorMade P770...
GOLF
Golf Digest

We interrupt your PGA Championship coverage to bring you this spectacular Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky wedding video

OK, admit it. By Wednesday of a major championship week you're tired hearing about that major, and the 2022 PGA Championship, even with all its wacky storylines, is no different. Defending PGA champ Phil Mickelson isn't here. Defending Southern Hills PGA champ Tiger Woods looks great. The recent Gil Hanse renovation should test the players' short games. And the crazy beer prices should really test the fans' wallets. We get it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Golf Digest

Ask Alan: Addressing all of the Phil Mickelson questions

Knowing what you know, and in light of his withdrawal from the PGA Championship, do you think he can ever come back? @MrChickSports. Phil is a survivor. He has been through numerous controversies in his long career, and he has always emerged with his vast fan base (mostly) intact. As Jack Nicklaus recently said, we are a forgiving nation. Sports fans love a comeback and a redemption story. Tiger Woods has put his fans and family and the game through much worse and he has never been more beloved than right now, so there is certainly a road back for Mickelson. The complicating factor is the Saudis: If Phil takes their money, after revealing his true feelings about how scary they are, it is going to be hard for many fans and folks in the game to forgive him. But if he shows the tiniest bit of contrition and pledges his fealty to the PGA Tour, I think the golf world will be happy to cheer for him again.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to latest Phil Mickelson news

A year ago, Phil Mickelson was winning the PGA Championship and appeared to be back on top of the golf world. Now, he’s in the midst of a PR nightmare, seemingly ostracized from the PGA, and dealing with impeding bombshells about his character and habits. We already knew that,...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy