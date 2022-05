As pretty as these lights are, the insufficient customization will really hurt their appeal for a lot of smart home users. Not being able to fine-tune the colors or even really know what the different modes do is just not a great user experience. However, if you're content to work the rest of your lighting setup around the limited modes offered in the Tuya app, you'll love the way these lights look. Personally, I'm willing to make them work because of beautiful they are, but if you want to completely tune every aspect of the lights, you might want to look elsewhere.

