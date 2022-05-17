ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested 7 months after deadly Fort Myers hit & run

By Olivia Hyde
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Cape Coral man is behind bars more than 7 months after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street in a Fort Myers hit and run, officials said.

Jesse Francis, 30, is facing multiple charges after he was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deadly crash at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Hendry Street on October 9, 2021.

The crash happened around 9:47 PM when a black 2012 Infiniti hardtop convertible slammed into 59-year-old Michael Raducanu while he was trying to cross the street, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The driver, later identified as Francis, allegedly took off leaving Raducanu behind. The 59-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police released images of the 2012 Infinity on the day of the crash in hopes to find the person responsible.

Police found the car just two days later in Naples ditched on the side of a road at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard North.

Vehicle involved in the deadly Hit and Run.

An investigation led to Francis who was arrested by the US Marshal Regional Task Force Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is facing charges of hit-and-run involving death and evidence destroying in connection to the fatal crash.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

