The European Union’s leading negotiator in the row over the Northern Ireland protocol has urged the British government to stop threatening unilateral action and start negotiating for a new post-Brexit arrangement.Vice president of the European commission Maros Sefcovic said: “We in the European Union never work with threats, we never work with blackmail. We try to work with constructive engagement.”He said he was now pleading with the UK to “start negotiating with us.” He added: “What we hear from the UK side is that whatever we bring to the table: ‘not good enough’” but “we didn’t get any proposal...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO