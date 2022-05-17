Domino’s Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Employee

WARRENSBURG, Mo –Formal charges have been filed for a co-defendant in the April 17th murder of a Warrensburg man. According to a probable cause statement from Johnson County Deputy Clerk Cindy Correa, 18-year-old Chevy Rashan Benton of Kansas City and 29-year-old Brandon L Nodine of Warrensburg broke into 47-year-old Clifford Heffele’s home on April 17th and shot him multiple times. Nodine has already been in court on those charges and Benton is due for his initial appearance at 1:30 this afternoon. Benton is charged with: three counts of 2nd degree murder, 5 counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of 1st degree burglary, one count of 1st degree assault, and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. They are being held at the Johnson County Jail with no bond allowed.

