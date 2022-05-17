ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Reconnect with your food through Jason Michael Thomas’ private dinners

By Joe Hopkins
Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is National Mushroom Hunting Day!. Chef,...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Chef Kelsey Murphy shares no-bake recipes for National Reese’s Lovers Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Peanut butter is Chef Kelsey Murphy’s favorite food, so who better to join us for National Reese’s Lovers Day?. The winner of “MasterChef: Legends” and owner of Inspo, a new restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen, shared simple, no-bake treats you can make with your favorite Reese’s candy.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Kountry Kitchen set to build new restaurant at site of 2020 fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most popular Indianapolis restaurants isn’t just coming back; it’s coming back bigger and better. “We’re going to have a bigger, better location. We’re going to have an event center attached. We’ll have rooftop dining, outside dining,” said Cynthia Wright Wilson, co-owner of Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hard Truth Distilling shares Indy 500-themed cocktail recipes

INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve talked about getting in the spirit of May with Indy 500 fashion and home décor, and now it’s time to get festive with our cocktails. Hard Truth Distilling Co. Mixologist Elsie Derebery dropped by Wednesday to show us how to make two race-inspired cocktails, ‘Carb Day’ and ‘Back Home Again.’
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Kismetic Beer Company

INDIANAPOLIS– What happens when you blend bright colors and plush seating with craft beer? You get a new female-owned brewery with a chic retro vibe. Sherman is showing us what all the buzz is about on Indy’s near east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get your skin summer ready with ClarityMD

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is quickly approaching so ClarityMD joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to teach us how to correctly care for our skin as the seasons change. It’s important to change your skin care routine every season but it is especially important during the summer season. A helpful tip is to apply your skin care products from thinnest to thickest. ClarityMD’s Spring Event is underway until May 20th. Their products and services (except Botox and CoolSculpting) are 20% off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Showcasing local artist Mechi Shakur

INDIANAPOLIS — Local artist Mechi Shakur joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to discuss what inspires his artwork while working on a painting throughout the show. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
stlmag.com

5 inspired restaurants to visit in Bloomington, Indiana

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS– You can take the family to see and touch a collection of major documents that shaped America. The Constitution, the Gettysburg Address and more are all part of something new downtown. Sherman shows us a unique exhibit and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To learn more about this exhibit click...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Nextdoor Indy Block Party

Indianapolis is known for its Hoosier hospitality, and the Nextdoor app wants to recognize that with a giant block party. This Sunday a huge party is being held downtown at Lugar Plaza with local businesses, food, entertainment, and special guests.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sustainable beauty market in Carmel helps enhance daily routine

Are you a Hoosier looking to spice up and enhance your daily health and wellness rituals? MerMarché is for you. Located in the heart of Carmel, MerMarché is a sustainable beauty market with specially designed products to better the daily tasks you have. The store’s name translates to ‘sea market’ in French, which lead esthetician Jessica Henley said is a nod to being sustainable and helping the environment.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Metazoa Brewing Company celebrates National Pet Month with their upcoming Paint Your Pet Party

INDIANAPOLIS — Metazoa Brewing Company joins us in the studio to share how they are celebrating National Pet Month with their Paint Your Pet Party on May 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the Metazoa Brewing Company Facebook page. Dog parents can also take advantage of Metazoa’s Dog Park Meetups for various breeds Sundays and Wednesdays at the Metazoa Dog Park which is free to attend. Their full schedule is available on the Metazoa Brewing Company Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Promotional coffee cups recalled due to burn hazard

INDIANAPOLIS — If you received a coffee cup from a company as a promotional product, you may want to take a closer look. Around 2,500 cups are being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 15-ounce coffee cups distributed by Moderne Glass Company. They were sold as promotional products with the company […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vnexplorer.net

Indiana Man Restores Classic Cars He Used To Love As A Kid

Who doesn’t dream of doing this with their childhood dream cars? — Studebaker made the Avanti four-seater hot rod as the last swan song for the Indiana auto maker. While the Avanti model wasn’t able to save the brand six decades ago, it did inspire an Indiana man to keep the cars alive. Mike Baker has made his childhood dreams come true with his restoration work at his auto shop.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indy with Kids: summer camps for kids in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann of Indy with Kids joins us in the studio today to share the best summer camps for kids in Indy. From ballet to music programs, Katy’s collection of local camps has every kid covered!. Camp KidRite at LivRite Fitness Fishers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Plant store grows into Fishers

Snakeroot Botanicals, a garden and herbal center with an environmentally conscious mission to educate customers on its products, recently expanded to Fishers. Snakeroot Botanicals, which now has two locations, specializes in gardening and herbal products. Indianapolis resident Laura Johns opened the first store in Fountain Square in Indianapolisin 2021 with...
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Third Baby Delivered to Carmel Fire Department Baby Box In Five Weeks

CARMEL, Ind.–For the third time in the last five weeks, a baby has been dropped off in a baby box at the Carmel Fire Department Station #45. This has been happening a record number of times at the Carmel Fire station. Last month, there were two babies dropped off at the same location.
CARMEL, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Another Indiana Waterpark Hosting Adult-Only Nights

Here's another excuse to leave the kids with the babysitter for a night so that you can be a kid again at an Indiana waterpark. It seems like there's a lot of demand for adult-only fun at waterparks in Indiana. Earlier this week, we reported that one Indiana waterpark is offering you a few adults-only, after-hours adventures that you might not want to pass up...with adult beverages involved too!
INDIANA STATE

