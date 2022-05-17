Fire weather watch for Northern California. Here’s when to prepare for hot, windy conditions

With Sacramento heating up Wednesday and gusty winds predicted later this week, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the capital region and interior Northern California starting 11 a.m. Thursday.

The watch — which includes Sacramento, Chico, Redding and Stockton, as well as the foothills below 2,000 feet — lasts until 8 p.m. Friday, and the weather service cautions that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly during this time.

“Gusty winds along with drying fuels will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to the region,” the weather service’s alert read.

Daytime humidity levels are expected to stay below 12% Thursday and Friday .

“These winds combined with the low relative humidity in the afternoon hours will lead to the possibility of critical fire weather conditions,” said weather service meteorologist Scott Rowe.

After experiencing highs in the low 90s Tuesday, Sacramento temperatures are expected to climb higher, with Wednesday reaching an expected high of 97.

To prepare for the heat, the weather service recommends staying hydrated, seeking shade to cool off and applying sunscreen. Children and pets should not be left in the car in this weather.

In addition to the heat, winds are expected to blow in from the north starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. The Sacramento area could see gusts anywhere between 25 and 30 mph.

However, winds will peak during the fire weather watch on Thursday night and early Friday afternoon, with northerly gusts expected to reach 35 to 45 mph.

During a fire weather watch, the weather service advises residents to avoid engaging in certain activities that could set off a spark. Some of these tips include avoiding mowing, properly disposing of cigarettes, making sure campfires are completely put out and obeying local burn bans.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be about 15 degrees higher than average for this time of year, but it is not concerning for mid-May, according to Rowe.

“We are not expecting record highs in Sacramento. The records are in the low 100s for this time of the year,” Rowe said. “It will probably be the hottest day so far in 2022”

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

