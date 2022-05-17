ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- and a sign of trouble

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-19-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Frightening Discovery On Grand Island, Here’s What Happened

There was a road rage incident that took place this week that has residents on Grand Island and put NY's Red Flag law to use. According to reports and New York State Troopers, at one point, 43-year-old Victor Freeman allegedly displayed a firearm to another driver. Police found a loaded pistol and a search of Freeman's residence led to the discovery of assault rifles, a shotgun and high-capacity ammunition magazines.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
