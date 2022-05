(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “We try to make it as fun as possible, and make it exciting…things that people want to actually go and do.”. The Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls will be hosting a series of summer events over the next several weeks as school begins to let out and the sun stays out longer into the evening. Director Rachel Crisci (who spoke the quote from earlier) joined Matt Drzik on the May 20 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about those events, all of which benefit the library and the Beaver County Libraries System.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO