Six Staten Island squads -- three boys’ teams and three girls’ squads -- have qualified for the PSAL A division lacrosse playoffs, which begin Tuesday (May 17, 2022). Tottenville (14-1), the No. 1 seed in the boys’ portion, received a bye into Thursday’s semifinals and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Madison (No. 4 seed)-Columbus (No. 5 seed) game at home.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO