Pocket is designed to let you save articles, videos and websites in a click. It saves just the text, videos, or images, for a content checklist of noteworthy things you want to see later without distraction. By default, you can filter your Pocket content by type, add tags, star posts, and archive them. You also have the option to organize the saved items by tags and categories, to read everything you want in the context you want. To organize or read everything that was saved, just open the application later, and it will be there.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO