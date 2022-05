DELCAMBRE — A proposal to bring a Dwight’s on the Bayou restaurant to Bayou Carlin Cove is an exciting prospect for the town of Delcambre, Mayor Pam Blakely said at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen, but the board opted to table the annexation of Bayou Carlin Cove until next month’s board meeting while costs and lease issues are looked into.

DELCAMBRE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO