ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Highlights from the 127 bills that recently became law in Illinois

By Shepard Price
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, several pieces of legislation passed through the Illinois General Assembly became law, as 127 pieces of legislation were signed by Illinois Gov. J.B....

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

SAFE-T Act continues to evolve

Rising crime and a landmark criminal justice reform passed in 2021 have become dominant topics for Republicans trying to loosen Democrats' hold on state government amid a campaign season in which every constitutional office and seat in the Illinois General Assembly will be up for vote. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act - known as the SAFE-T Act - passed with the backing of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021. The measure abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023; reforms police training, certification and use-of-force standards; expands detainee rights; and requires body cameras at all departments by 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
advantagenews.com

Report shows Illinois property tax bills have grown 268 percent since 1990

A report shows that Illinois property taxes have far outpaced household incomes and home values since 1990. Tax bills per household have grown 268% since 1990, while average home values have grown only 114%. According to the nonprofit Wirepoints, the average household now owes nearly $4,400 in residential taxes each...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

8 Illinois counties with high COVID-19 community level

Eight counties in Illinois are now listed as having high COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 39 counties in Illinois have medium COVID-19 community transmission levels. Last week there were just 23. The week before that there were...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois constitutional amendment faces first legal challenge Friday

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The June primaries may be about a month away, but come November, Illinois voters will have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment. This amendment faces the first legal challenge on Friday. “The goal of this lawsuit is to keep this unconstitutional measure off the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor signs bill banning 'ghost guns' in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Wednesday banning the sale and possession of privately made guns without serial numbers that are often assembled at home from purchased or homemade parts, also known as "ghost guns." Ghost guns are untraceable. They can be assembled from kits or other...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Senate Bill#Children And Youth#House#Dcfs#The Dcfs Division
WCIA

New report: Illinois’ population undercounted in 2020 census

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Illinois’ population was undercounted in the 2020 Census and the population in fact grew between 2010 and 2020. A review of Census data determined that Illinois’ population was undercounted by 2%, meaning the population grew by 250,000 people. The state’s population […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC News

Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 'Too Young to Test' bill into law

(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that prohibits the Illinois State Board of Education from requiring students in pre-kindergarten through second grade to take standardized tests. The bill was filed in January by state Rep. Christine Pacione-Zayaz. Senate Bill 3986 creates the “Too...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we’ve seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

ISA: New legislation will help central Illinois farmers

BLOOMINGTON – Legislation is headed to Gov. Pritzker’s desk to help soybean farmers across central Illinois. The Illinois Soybean Growers Association is behind the B20 legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) and State Rep. Eva Dina Delgado (D-Chicago). “Traditionally in Illinois, we use blends of what...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy