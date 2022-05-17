Highlights from the 127 bills that recently became law in Illinois

Rising crime and a landmark criminal justice reform passed in 2021 have become dominant topics for Republicans trying to loosen Democrats' hold on state government amid a campaign season in which every constitutional office and seat in the Illinois General Assembly will be up for vote. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act - known as the SAFE-T Act - passed with the backing of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2021. The measure abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023; reforms police training, certification and use-of-force standards; expands detainee rights; and requires body cameras at all departments by 2025.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO