ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Do you want a cuddle?' Alan Shearer goads Ian Wright before laughing uncontrollably as Newcastle beat Arsenal to damage the Gunners' top-four hopes

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Alan Shearer laughed his head off at Ian Wright as he teased his colleague after Newcastle beat Arsenal.

The Magpies beat Mikel Arteta's side 2-0 at St James' Park on Monday evening, with Shearer and Wright analysing the game for the Premier League.

Footage released on social media showed Shearer shouting 'Yes!' when Eddie Howe's men scored their first via a Ben White own goal, before sitting back and raising his arms in celebration.

When Bruno Guimaraes scored the second with five minutes remaining, Shearer stood up and giggled uncontrollably while looking at Wright, who tried to avoid eye contact.

After the game, the division's all-time top scorer said: 'Do you want a hug? Do you want a hug? Do you want a cuddle?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgMFJ_0fh1RRNT00
Alan Shearer (left) laughed his head off at Ian Wright (right) after Newcastle beat Arsenal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3W1e_0fh1RRNT00
The Newcastle icon teased his colleague, former Gunners striker Wright, on Monday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piy9q_0fh1RRNT00
The Magpies beat Arsenal 2-0 at St James' Park to damage their opponents' top-four hopes

A seemingly frustrated Wright replied: 'No. Why are you being so...' before Shearer responded: 'I'm not. I love you really'.

The legendary former Arsenal striker went on to say: 'I can't... I would never act like that any more. I'm just not doing that, celebrating when my team do well.'

When Shearer said 'Really?', Wright collapsed with laughter, before admitting he was 'devastated' with the result.

The result leaves Arsenal two points behind rivals Tottenham with just one league game left this season.

If Arteta's outfit are to finish fourth and secure the final Champions League qualifying spot, they must beat Everton on the final day and, essentially, hope Tottenham lose against already-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Someone has to take us out': Pep Guardiola is in a fighting mood as he looks to seal a fourth Premier League title in five seasons over rivals Liverpool on the final day

Pep Guardiola spent part of Friday talking about how similar this season had been to last, how Manchester City have not dealt with this title charge any differently from how they did the previous year’s canter. He again maintained that the Premier League title is the most difficult prize...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'explore the possibility of signing Ivan Perisic on a free transfer'... with the Croatian 'open to a reunion with Antonio Conte but his preferred destination is Juventus'

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Ivan Perisic when his Inter Milan contract expires this summer. The Serie A side want to keep the 33-year-old, but are struggling to reach an agreement as reports in Italy claim that he is asking for a three-year deal worth £100,000-a-week. Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Salford City name Man United U23 boss Neil Wood as their new head coach after sacking Gary Bowyer earlier this week, as Old Trafford legends Neville, Butt, Scholes and Co raid their old club

Salford City have named Manchester United Under-23s boss Neil Wood as their new head coach. Having missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs, the ambitious Ammies sacked Gary Bowyer following a meeting on Tuesday. Salford have moved quickly in naming his successor, with United Under-23s boss Wood handed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Eddie Howe
Daily Mail

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remains hopeful, but is aware that failing to make the Champions League will be a missed opportunity... as the Gunners look for a final day miracle to deprive rivals Tottenham

Mikel Arteta admits failing to make the Champions League will be a huge missed opportunity for Arsenal. The Gunners have led the race for fourth but suffered ill-timed successive defeats, allowing Tottenham to overtake them with the finishing line in sight. Arteta said: ‘It will be for sure (a missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to hold talks with Ralf Rangnick... and will be warned about the lack of team spirit in the squad as he prepares to take the reins at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick is set for talks with Erik ten Hag and will warn his replacement as Manchester United manager that a lack of team spirit is one of the biggest problems facing the club. Ten Hag will be at Selhurst Park on Sunday to see Rangnick take charge of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pictured: Electrical engineer, 30, on £55,000-a-year who head-butted Sheffield United's Billy Sharp during post-match pitch invasion - as he's jailed for 24 weeks and banned from stands for 10 years after pleading guilty

An electrical engineer who headbutted Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp after storming onto the pitch has been jailed for 24 weeks - as he faces a life-long ban from his football club. Robert Biggs, 30, of Derbyshire, was also handed a 10-year football banning order after pleading guilty to assault...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Gunners#Newcastle#Magpies#St James Park#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is '100 per cent going to play' in the Champions League final against Liverpool, insists Carlo Ancelotti... with star defender having not featured since the semi-final win over Manchester City

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says David Alaba will '100 per cent' feature in the Champions League final against Liverpool. Alaba has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained in the semi-final first leg against Manchester City last month and did not feature in Madrid's last LaLiga game of the season against Real Betis on Friday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Torino 0-3 Roma: Tammy Abraham brace and a penalty from Lorenzo Pellegrini help Jose Mourinho's side guarantee a sixth-placed finish in Serie A... as all eyes turn to Turin ahead of Europa Conference League final on Wednesday

Tammy Abraham scored twice to help Roma win at Torino 3-0 on Friday and seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week. Both Abraham goals came in the first half of Roma's final Serie A match. The England international took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions in a fantastic first season at the Italian club.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-NRL star Mose Masoe relives the moment that will stay with him forever as he battled back to walk again after being told he'd be a quadriplegic - and the surprising reason he'd 'give up' the use of his legs

The long, hard road to recovery from a horror tackle that left him paralysed has delivered former NRL star Mose Masoe back home to Australia - where he continues to defy medical expectations. The ex-Panthers, Roosters and Dragons prop was playing in a friendly match ahead of the English Super...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Gareth Bale's Bernabeu career ends in ignomy after winger fails to make the bench in season finale as LaLiga title winners draw a blank before Champions League final against Liverpool

Real Madrid drew a blank in their penultimate game of the season but no one in the Santiago Bernabeu seemed to care about the 0-0 result with Betis as they sent the players off with an ovation and said goodbye to Marcelo who was almost certainly playing his last game for the club.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy