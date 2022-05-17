ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Baseball – Howell Rises to No. 1 in Shore Sports Network Top 10

By Matt Manley
Shore Sports Network
Shore Sports Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first round of the Shore Conference Tournament is almost in the books and all but one top 10 seed is through to the next round and the one that is not will play on Tuesday trying to join the rest of the pack. Without any major upsets in round one,...

shoresportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Colts Neck, NJ
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Cranford, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
Howell, NJ
Sports
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Patriots#The Shore Sports Network#Sct#Rebels
CBS New York

Pilot known for N.J. emergency landing escapes serious crash

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
localdvm.com

Navy identifies SEAL candidate who died after ‘Hell Week’ training

CORONADO, Calif. — The U.S. Navy has confirmed the identity of a SEAL candidate who died Friday after completing the grueling training phase commonly known as “Hell Week.”. Seaman Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old from Manalapan, New Jersey, died at Sharp Coronado Hospital just after 5:40 p.m. on Feb....
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
877
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy