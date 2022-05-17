ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Valley, NY

50 Years of Consignment, a Shopkeeper’s Story

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWy6Y_0fh1Q6HK00

Click here to read the full article.

Along an isolated stretch of retail in Locust Valley, N.Y., there’s a beauty salon, a bakery, a spa, a plumber — and then there’s the Again & Again consignment boutique.

The 1,000-square-foot corner shop is filled with vintage and designer clothing, antiques, paintings, posters, figurines, home decor and kitchenware.

More from WWD

“You can’t ever predict what’s going to come in,” said Clotilde Lopes, owner of Again & Again, located at 294 Forest Avenue. “The clothing we change every season. Right now, it’s spring and summer. I look at the condition of the garment and who designed it, if it’s fashionable or updated fashion. I have an eye for this. But whatever we don’t sell goes back to the owner or to charity.”

This year, Lopes, who immigrated to the U.S. from Lima, Peru, when she was 17, celebrates 50 years in the secondhand business. Consider her a pioneer in a retail sector that only within the last decade started to flourish as recycling to help preserve the environment became top of mind, particularly among younger generations. Last March she celebrated her 85th birthday. Lopes still single-handedly works the shop, six days a week. Through all those years in business, she also raised a family. She has four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Again & Again has endured through recessions, the pandemic, mounting competition from much bigger retail businesses entering the circular economy, and without the benefit of a location that draws much shopper traffic, though occupying a corner site enhances visibility from the street. Again & Again has no website or the wherewithal for automation, systems, or marketing, aside from placing occasional ads in the local Glen Cove Pilot newspaper, and a lot of word-of-mouth. It’s quintessential old-school retailing, and a one-woman show.

“I like to meet people and build relationships,” said Lopes. “A lot of my customers and clients have been coming here for 30 to 40 years. It’s a place to go. I listen to their life stories. They tell me about their families, their marriages and sometimes come crying to me, but I tell them don’t worry. It will work out but don’t spend all your money on a lawyer.”

Clients have become friends, some even bringing Lopes food they baked at home, bottles of wine, or flowers. One client recently gave her a jar of homemade potato leek soup. “Customers always come back. Sometimes I feel like a second mother to them.”

She said she gets a mix of immigrants and Americans shopping the store. “A lot of immigrants like to dress nice, but they often can’t afford to get brand new clothing with good quality. All the clothes I sell are very lightly used.” Helping dress the immigrant population on Long Island’s North Shore was part of the motivation for being in business, she said.

But also a lot of dealers and decorators frequently come by, for something valuable and to resell. “I know each and every one one of them,” said Lopes, who splits the proceeds of the sale of merchandise, 50-50 with those providing Again & Again with products.

The Again & Again business dates back to when Maria McCarthy in 1973 launched the “Why Not Shop” consignment shop also on Forest Avenue, and Lopes became a partner. That business did so well it expanded with the opening of Again & Again in the late 1980s, for used furniture and household goods. In 1993, McCarthy passed away and Lopes became the sole owner of the business. She merged the two businesses into the one location that exists today and refocused it on women’s clothing and accessories as well as home furnishings.

Asked if consignment shoppers haggle much over prices, Lopes replied: “Not really. My prices are very reasonable.”

Recently, a Mikimoto pearl bracelet was sold for $800. “It could have been worth $2,000 or $3,000,” Lopes said. Last year, a Chanel women’s suit was sold for $1,200. Furs as well as wedding gowns have been selling pretty steadily, and Lopes recalls not long ago selling a Louis Vuitton travel bag and some Vince sportswear. On a recent day the window was filled with lamps, candelabras, hand-printed plates, Tiffany crystal candlestick holders, a Jewish menorah and more.

“You never know what people are going to give up,” Lopes said. “I had one customer in here who bought an antique Chinese carved wood figurine. He was so enthusiastic about it, he put it on the web, and I got a lot of customers after that.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Neiman Marcus Hosts Summer Camp Upstate

Click here to read the full article. Rather than simply release its summer 2022 campaign online, Neiman Marcus decided to bring the summer camp vibes to life with a retreat upstate for a select group of editors and influencers, for an adult take on summer camp. Guests traveled to new “It” boutique hotel Inness, in Accord, New York, for a two-night stay all centered around the “summer camp” theme of the campaign. The itinerary kicked off with a dinner under the stars Wednesday evening, followed by drinks in the library and time around the campfire. On Thursday, camp activities like tie-dyeing,...
ACCORD, NY
WWD

Ola Canvas Takes Over Aztech Mountain’s NYC Store

Click here to read the full article. Surf lifestyle brand Ola Canvas this summer is taking over the Aztech Mountain store in TriBeCa on 42 Hudson Street for its first retail experience. Founded by Eric Sheehan and Andrew Atkinson in 2018, Ola Canvas began offering a limited run of canvas board bags before expanding to apparel and accessories. The brand also collaborated with Sean Woolsey Studio to create a canvas bomber lounge chair.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Ola...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Chef David Burke buys legendary 85-year-old Bayshore bakery

Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg was already famous for its classic pastries, Black & White cookies, cakes for all occasions and breads, and now it’s gained a new celebrity status. Chef David Burke announced on Thursday that he is the new owner of the Bayshore’s legendary 85-year-old bakery.
KEANSBURG, NJ
travelnoire.com

7 Black-Owned Boutiques In NYC To Shop And Support

Known as one of the fashion capitals in the world, NYC is filled with some of the dopest boutiques. The city is home to quite a few Black-owned boutiques as well, which is always a win. According to NYC.gov, only 2% of NYC businesses are owned by Black people even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Locust Valley, NY
WWD

Kiton to Open Women’s-centered Store on Madison Avenue

Click here to read the full article. Kiton is turning its attention to womenswear. The Naples-based luxury tailoring firm, which was founded by Ciro Paone in 1956, will open a store on Madison Avenue in New York City this summer that will be dedicated exclusively to womenswear and men’s sportswear.More from WWDKiton Men's Fall 2022Kiton RTW Spring 2022Kiton Men's Spring 2022 The shop, which will be located at 62nd Street, will be two floors and 1,700 square feet and will carry 70 percent women’s merchandise and 30 percent men’s casualwear. This is intended to complement the company’s six-story townhouse on E. 54th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Founders Commercialize Stackable Beauty and Wellness Tech

Click here to read the full article. The first time HigherDose cofounder and co-chief executive officer Lauren Berlingeri tried an infrared sauna, it was less than chic. “Ten years ago, there was only one infrared sauna that existed in New York City. It was behind a curtain in the basement of a colonics center. The worst experience ever,” Berlingeri said.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewInside the Gordon Parks Foundation Dinner She was scouting up-and-coming wellness trends for a previous job when she tried the infrared sauna, and despite the unsexy circumstances, she felt calmer and slept better...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Adeam to Open Pop-up on Madison Avenue in New York

Click here to read the full article. In recognition of its 10th anniversary,  Adeam, the designer collection founded by creative director Hanako Maeda, will open a pop-up on Madison Avenue in New York on June 15. The store will feature both the Adeam collection, as well as Adeam x Carolyn Murphy, a collaboration inspired by Maeda and Carolyn Murphy’s shared appreciation of Japanese culture and sustainability.More from WWDCarolyn Murphy's Collection for Cheek FrillsMytheresa and Loro Piana's L.A. Cocktail Party at The Stanley HouseInside the Burberry x Lucien Dinner The expansive five-floor building at 770 Madison Avenue will house the Adeam Collections over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consignment#Long Island#Circular Economy#Again Again
WWD

Renovated Richards Store Puts More Focus on Men’s, Women’s Sportswear

Click here to read the full article. GREENWICH, Conn. — The Mitchells sure know how to show their gratitude. On Tuesday night the family behind Mitchells, Richards, Marios and Wilkes Bashford joined the other members of the prestigious Forum Group of independent luxury retailers to express thanks to their vendors for helping them during the darkest days of the pandemic.More from WWDBrunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2022Brioni Men's Fall 2022Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2022 The event, which included cocktails and a seated dinner for around 100 people, also served as the official unveiling of the renovated Richards store on Greenwich Avenue in this...
GREENWICH, CT
WWD

Nina Runsdorf Unveils a Reissue of Her Artist Collection, Exclusively for Dover Street Market New York

Click here to read the full article. New York-based jewelry designer, Nina Runsdorf, is reissuing her iconic Artist Collection in an exclusive partnership with Dover Street Market, celebrating Frieze New York. Using Runsdorf’s iconic Flip rings as inspiration, the collection features bold shades of enamel juxtaposed against precious stones such as pink topaz, yellow citrine and garnet. The dual colors reference beloved artworks in the designer’s personal collection.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests “In addition to being a world-class destination for extraordinary design,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
spottedbylocals.com

Approved by (Spotted by) locals: our 10 best vintage stores

Vintage lover? We got you covered! In this article, you can read about ten vintage-and secondhand stores with a fun twist to check out! Spring is the perfect time of the year to score some new items for your wardrobe or even for your home. And even better if it’s vintage, right? Have a coffee while checking out urban 90’s clothes at Café Filtr, score an item for €1 at Think Twice or find yourself lost between vintage lamps at HotKoTyr!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at Sea Breeze Tower in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Housing lottery units are still available at Sea Breeze Tower, a 20-story residential development located at 271 Sea Breeze Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Developed by Rybak Development and designed by Zproekt, the building yields 114 rentals and 27,228 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six apartments at 130 percent of the area median income, ranging from $53,143 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bingo, a new kosher outlet in Inwood

The rumors turned out to be true as the discount kosher wholesaler Bingo is coming to Inwood as Bingo Wholesale has leased the 61,669-square—foot space in the Burnside Commons shopping plaza on Burnside Avenue that was occupied by Stop & Shop. It is expected to open for Passover next...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy