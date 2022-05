TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma followed two young girls home after they got off their school bus and then broke into at least one of their homes, police said. The Tulsa Police Department said William Parnell was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking an additional charge for assaulting a medical professional but did not elaborate.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO