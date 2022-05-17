ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Police report sexually violent predator residing in Northeast Colorado Springs

By Jordan Good
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning the community that Mark Dion Heroux, a sexually violent predator (SVP) is residing to an address in Northeast Colorado Springs.

In 2008, Heroux's was convicted of Rape: intercourse by force, threat, and intimidation in the state of Virginia. In 2013, he failed to register as a Sex Offender by giving false information.

By law, police must notify the community and take the following actions:

  • Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB)
    Notification Team.
  • Reviewed and confirmed Heroux’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.
  • Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.
  • Briefed patrol personnel on Heroux’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.
  • Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.
  • Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.
  • Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Heroux is described to be a 41-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Heroux is registered at 6686 Wolf Gulch Dr in Colorado Springs.

Police report Heroux is one of the 20 SVPs currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Punisher?
3d ago

Protect your children, wives, animals etc. I feel bad they have to have such a gross and dangerous person close to their love ones.

