Prescott, WI

Panthers take third at Clifton Highlands

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ellsworth boys golf team earned third place at a Middle Border Conference Mini-Meet on Monday...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Panthers take second at MBC championship

The Ellsworth boys golf team earned second place in the Middle Border Conference Championship at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond on Tuesday. The Panthers (316) finished 2 strokes ahead of third-place Amery. St. Croix Central won the meet with a 298. Panther Trey Wittenberg ended his 18-hole round with...
HAMMOND, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers split doubleheader

The Red Wing softball team played two games on Wednesday, facing South St. Paul in a makeup game, then Kasson-Mantorville. The Wingers swung the bats well against the Packers, winning 19-9 in five innings. Kasson-Mantorville shut out the Wingers in the following game 10-0 in five innings. Elle Brandt hit...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area softball: May 17

Randolph got an early lead and never surrendered it in a 10-3 over Goodhue as the Wildcats celebrated its seniors. The Rockets scored three runs in the first inning, then a run in the third. The Wildcats nearly tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third. Alandra Hinsch led off the inning with a walk, then Emily Doerhofer and Karli Zetah each singled. Alivia Holst drove in a run on ground out to the pitcher. The second run scored on an error, then two batters later Darby Miller drove in a run on sacrifice fly to center field.
RANDOLPH, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers win meet at Mankato

The Red Wing golf team won a four-team meet at Mankato Golf Club on Tuesday. The Wingers had a score of 338. Mankato East finished in second place with a 344. Denval Atkinson led the Wingers with a 77, earning medalist at the meet. Atkinson got off to good start with a par on the first six holes. He recorded a par on the final six holes to end his round 6-over.
MANKATO, MN
Sports
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers rout Northfield

Red Wing scored five runs in the first and never trailed as the Wingers went on to defeat Northfield 13-5 on Tuesday in Big 9 baseball action. The Wingers scored at least a run in each of the first six innings, and had 13 runs on 15 hits and five Raider errors.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area baseball: May 16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost its lead in the fifth inning and lost the game 5-2 to Cannon Falls. The Cougars scored twice in the top of the fourth on two singles and two batters getting hit by a pitch. Sam Knowlton and Hunter Streit each came around to score. Blake Lochner singled in Knowlton and Streit scored on a fielders choice hit to short by Conner Preston.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing fourth, Lake City sixth at Tigers home meet

Red Wing and Lake City boys golf teams competed in a 12-team meet at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City on Monday. PIZM won the meet with a 305. Red Wing came in fourth place with a 338. Lake City finished sixth and with a 341. Noah Wallerich of...
LAKE CITY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers win meet at Winona

The Red Wing girls golf team won a four-team meet on Monday at The Bridges Golf Course. The Wingers ended with a team score of 368. Four of the top-5 individual scores were from the Wingers. "We were here last year for sections and scores were much higher for most...
WINONA, MN
#Panthers
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Four sets of twins to graduate from Goodhue High School

In fifth grade, twins Lucas and Ryan Bortz switched classes for an entire day without anyone noticing. “It was for April Fools, and we thought it was really funny,” Ryan said. Although they are much older now and set to graduate from Goodhue High School in June, they still...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing High School produces two spring plays

This year, Red Wing High School is switching things up for their spring theater show by producing not one, but two different plays. The main event is “Fools,” a comic fable by Neil Simon. According to director Julie Martin, the play is about a Russian town that has...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Randine (Zager) Landmark

Randine Marie Landmark, 65, met her Savior Jesus face-to-face on May 15, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. at her home in Red Wing, surrounded by loving family after more than 10 years of battling cancer, scleroderma, and other health issues. She was born to John Zager and Ruby (Olson) Zager on January 20, 1957, in Virginia, Minnesota. Randine was united in marriage to John M. Landmark on December 12, 1987. They were married 34 years. Randine loved Jesus, and she loved and cared for people. Her contagious smile could brighten the darkest situations. Randine was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband, Rev. John M. Landmark; son Andrue Landmark and daughter-in-law Shannon of Red Wing MN; four grandchildren, Roman (11), Aviona (2), Eliza (2), and Charlie-Wren (2 months); two brothers, John Zager, of Virginia, Minnesota, and Paul Zager of Rochester, Minnesota; and extended family members. The family would like to thank their New River Assembly of God family for their prayers, love, and support; and Mayo Clinic’s Hospice Staff and weekend on-call staff for their professionalism, kindness, and care. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. at New River Assembly of God, 240 Spates Avenue, Red Wing, with a luncheon following. Pastor Tom Johnson will be officiating. Interment of her ashes will be at a future date.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mary Trapanese

Mary Ellen Trapanese, 74, of Red Wing, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Morris, IL, to Elvin and Thelma (Flesner) Behrens. She graduated from Morris High School in 1966, attended Waldorf College and graduated in 1970 from Luther College in Decorah, IA. She came to Red Wing following graduation to teach. Shortly after moving to Red Wing she met Frank Trapanese. They were married on January 2nd, 1973 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. She taught 4th grade at Jefferson Elementary and Burnside Elementary, retiring after 38 years. In retirement Mary volunteered many hours at the CARE Clinic and the Red Wing Area Food Shelf where she served on the Board of Directors. She was voracious reader and lifelong learner. Mary’s passion for teaching carried through after her retirement not only with her grandchildren, but with neighborhood kids whom she tutored in reading and math. From early in her life faith, family and friends were of greatest importance to Mary which she displayed through her relentlessly optimism, courage, warmth and openness to others. She would not hesitate to share an authentic “I love you” with a good friend. Mary enjoyed nature. She loved flowers, plants and planting, watching animals and birds, and being outdoors, often with a good book. Her favorite place was her sister’s cabin on Big Sugarbush Lake where she made her best memories of time spent with her family, reading, talking to her sister and being in nature. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church. She looked forward to spending March of each year with Frank in Palm Desert, CA where her sister and family also wintered.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Superintendent Karsten Anderson resigns from Red Wing schools

After 11 years working for Red Wing Public Schools, Superintendent Karsten Anderson has resigned. “Undoubtedly, my time in Red Wing has been unbelievably rewarding,” Anderson said. “I will miss the students as well as my friends and colleagues in Red Wing.”. Anderson’s last day will be June 20...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Mayo nurse honored with DAISY award

A Red Wing Mayo Clinic nurse is recognized for her compassion and skills with patients through the Diseases Against the Immune System (DAISY) award. Valerie Hofus, Cannon Falls native and Red Wing resident, has worked as a specialty medical services nurse at Mayo for almost 30 years. She will be celebrating her 30th anniversary later this year.
RED WING, MN
wiproud.com

Onalaska man to appear on Jeopardy! today

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – You might see a familiar face on Jeopardy today! Tuesday afternoon, Jason Smith of Onalaska will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show. Smith says ever since high school his friends and family would tell him he should try out to be on Jeopardy! because he knew so many random facts about a variety of subjects. He was in his high school quiz bowl and has since been a regular at bar trivia nights.
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 30-year-old North St. Paul man was killed in a rollover crash that closed a stretch of Highway 36 for hours Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Trevor May was heading west on the highway, exited at Dale Street, then drove through the intersection and onto the ramp to reenter 36. (credit: CBS) He lost control of his vehicle and it rolled, coming to rest in the median. The state patrol said he was ejected and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m., and the highway did not reopen until after 6 a.m.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin farmers describe planting progress

More Wisconsin farmers are getting fieldwork done after a week of mostly-good weather. Amy Penterman and her husband Sander operate Dutch Dairy near Thorp in Clark County. She tells Brownfield a lot of corn went in last week. “We are very fortunate at our farm. Ten minutes before the rains came through, our custom planter was able to finish up all of our corn, so we have all of our corn in the ground, our winter wheat looks good, and we just have to get our soybeans in the ground.”
WISCONSIN STATE

