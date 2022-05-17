ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UPDATE 1-Argo testing driverless vehicles on Miami and Austin streets

By Tina Bellon
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds background, details)

AUSTIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Self-driving startup Argo AI on Tuesday said it was having driverless vehicles carry employees around streets of Miami, Florida and Austin, Texas, noting that commercial applications would follow after an unspecified time.

Argo, backed by Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG , has tested its robotaxis on public roads in both cities for several years, but had previously included safety drivers behind the wheel.

“Argo is first to go driverless in two major American cities, safely operating amongst heavy traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists in the busiest of neighborhoods,” Argo AI Chief Executive Bryan Salesky said in a statement.

The company allows ride-hail, delivery and logistics companies to integrate its driverless vehicles into their operations.

An Argo AI spokeswoman said ride-hail service Lyft Inc and retail-grocery chain Walmart Inc were running pilot programs integrating the technology.

“Our driverless operations are initially focused on conducting employee rides using our internally-developed ride hailing test app,” the spokeswoman said. “We’ll integrate driverless into commercial operations at the appropriate time.”

Lyft, which a year ago sold its own self-driving technology unit, in July partnered with Argo AI and Ford. The ride-hail company said it would focus on “generating the maximum revenue” out of the robotaxis by providing routing, customer interface and fleet management services.

Walmart in September said it partnered with Argo AI and Ford to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin and Washington, D.C.

Self-driving companies have repeatedly pushed out timelines to provide truly driverless trips at scale, with only a few limited fully autonomous programs available across the U.S.

While human drivers make up an estimated 80% of the per-mile cost in traditional ride-hail services, self-driving companies also need to recoup billions of dollars in development costs, and figure out how to scale, manage and maintain vehicle fleets economically. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Volkswagen Ag#Vehicles#Argo Ai#American#Lyft Inc#Walmart Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy