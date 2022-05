(WFXR)– A Covington police officer is accused of leaving a child, while in crisis, in the doorway of a mental hospital in Staunton. In an email, an employee at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents (CCCA) stated that at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, a police officer from the Covington Police Department dropped a child off at the facility.

