New York City, NY

Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh Exhibit Opens On May 21st in NYC

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Virgil Abloh‘s passing, fashion lost one of its most influential designers, whose iconic portfolio of work landed him in the role of Artistic Director at Louis Vuitton. And it was here that Abloh further bridged the gap between streetwear and luxury, blending his own design language with that of LV’s...

