Delaware governor isolating after positive COVID-19 test

NEW LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Ganholm toured the vast construction site where the State Pier is being transformed into a launching pad for offshore wind projects on Friday, emphasizing the importance of such projects in bringing a new generation of energy independence to the United States. Granholm,...
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for nearly all of Connecticut for Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and could set record highs in parts of the state. The advisory applies to all of Connecticut’s eight counties, with the exception of a narrow...
CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A convicted murderer who escaped from a prison transport bus in Texas last week got out of his restraints and a cage before stabbing the driver, and he is still on the run Wednesday, authorities said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who was serving a life sentence,...
Comments / 0