Two Monmouth Firefighters Receive Service Recognition Awards

A number of students in the Monmouth-Roseville School District have received a Seal of Bi-literacy or a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “The kids that get the Seal of Bi-literacy, they actually have public colleges in Illinois that accept that state seal as an equivalent of two years of foreign language coursework. For kids going to a public university, that’s two courses they don’t have to pay for. We had seven kids get their Seal of Bi-literacy in Spanish. We had two receive the Seal of Bi-literacy in Chin. Then we had some students who received a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, meaning that the different various things they take they weren’t quite there to receive the seal, but they got the commendation. We had three in Spanish, two in Chin, two in Wolof, one in Latin, and one in French.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO