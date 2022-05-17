ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Two Monmouth Firefighters Receive Service Recognition Awards

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article**photo courtesy of the Monmouth Fire Department**. The recent Monmouth City Council Meeting kicked off with a...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 1

Related
977wmoi.com

M-R Students Recognized for Seal of Bi-Literacy and Illinois Principals Association Awards

A number of students in the Monmouth-Roseville School District have received a Seal of Bi-literacy or a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “The kids that get the Seal of Bi-literacy, they actually have public colleges in Illinois that accept that state seal as an equivalent of two years of foreign language coursework. For kids going to a public university, that’s two courses they don’t have to pay for. We had seven kids get their Seal of Bi-literacy in Spanish. We had two receive the Seal of Bi-literacy in Chin. Then we had some students who received a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, meaning that the different various things they take they weren’t quite there to receive the seal, but they got the commendation. We had three in Spanish, two in Chin, two in Wolof, one in Latin, and one in French.”
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Congresswoman Bustos Announces Federal Grants & Loans to Clean Up Local Polluted Brownfield Sites

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee,announced that the Biden Administration has awarded Prairie Hills Conservation and Development, Inc. $1.5 million in grants and loans that will go toward cleaning up contaminated brownfield sites in Galesburg, Canton and Monmouth. “Communities across Northwest and Central Illinois...
MONMOUTH, IL
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Developer eyes Galesburg Business Park; Fort Madison plans launch date for new marina; Macomb school district employees get raises

A developer is interested in building a $45 million loop track and related infrastructure at the Galesburg Business Park. The business park has 350 acres of shovel-ready land zoned for industrial use, adjacent to BNSF Railway’s main line and Interstate 74. The proposed loop track would take up about...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Midland-Davis now accepting Moline larger, bulky waste

Moline-based Midland-Davis Corporation recently announced it will now accept the household and business recyclables that previously could be taken to Rock Island County’s closed drop-off sites, such as cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass. Midland-Davis is accepting these drop-offs at its 3301 4th Ave. location during regular business hours: 8...
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Monmouth, IL
Monmouth, IL
Government
977wmoi.com

Local Community Organizer Karla Wallace Serving Students During 9th Annual Backpack Program

On Thursday, May 26th, Local Organizer Karla Wallace will host the first of three events benefitting the Monmouth Backpack Program fundraiser. Beginning at 6 pm, a $3 cover includes three BINGO cards for the evening, Walking Taco’s and hotdogs will be available for purchase, plus a cash bar and local vendor tables will be set up. Fundraising for the 9th year, Wallace shares the inspiration behind this community project:
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Warren County Tumbling and Gymnastics Find New Home at former Review Atlas Building

The Warren County YMCA Tumbling and Gymnastics classes have relocated. Since growing to over 100 kids in the program, a larger facility was needed. Scott Haase has been renovating the former Review Atlas building at 400 South Main Street into a family-oriented facility and has allowed the Y to utilize the back of the space for their new location, says Health Living Director Staci Bass:
WARREN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Fired Arconic Davenport Works employee sues company on religious issue

As Arconic is in contract negotiations with the local steel workers union, the manufacturing giant is being sued by a fired Quad Cities worker, over accusations of religious discrimination. On May 18, 2022, an employee terminated from the company’s Davenport Works in Riverdale filed a federal lawsuit over religious discrimination...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#City Council#The Commendation Award#Wmoi
advantagenews.com

Tornado touchdown in Kirkwood

An EF-0 rated tornado touched down in St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon near Kirkwood. No injuries were reported but several homes suffered minor damage and there were a number of trees uprooted and some downed power lines in the high wind. There was also storm damage reported in St. Clair County in places like Belleville and Freeburg on Thursday.
KIRKWOOD, IL
WQAD

Keep calm and swim on: Meet the group that saved Hawthorne Pool

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three weeks ago, residents of Galesburg got the news they'd been waiting for: Hawthorne Pool would only be closing temporarily. The Galesburg City Council had previously considered closing the 80-year-old pool for good because it did not have the budget for the numerous, expensive repairs the building needs.
GALESBURG, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Dixline Corporation in Galva keeps it all in the family

On a quiet side street next to a closed rail road crossing is one of Galva's best kept secrets. Dixline Corporation is a fourth generation family owned business that will celebrate its 100 year anniversary in 2024. The metal fabrication, injection molding, electroplating and vacuum metalized coating business creates decorative hardware almost exclusively for the funerary industry.
GALVA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
khqa.com

Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Ask MRN: What’s going on near the corner of 18th and Koch’s Lane?

A look at the property at 1700 Koch's Lane, which is being cleared by Niemann General Contracting. | David Adam. What’s going on near the corner of 18th and Koch’s Lane? The home on that corner finally got knocked down. Documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s office...
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break caused water to shoot into the air just off Highway 61 in Davenport Thursday morning. The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. According to Iowa American Water, it was a routine break and no customers should be...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Camps and Classes for 2nd to 12th Graders This Summer at Carl Sandburg College

Carl Sandburg College’s Workforce Development and Community Education provides workshops, classes, and educational trips to inspire learning for children and adults. Ten non-credit courses will be offered throughout the summer on Sandburg’s campus in Galesburg for students in 2nd through 12th grade, shares Director Kang Hee Hong:. “To...
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Bettendorf Superintendent Responds To Middle School Student’s Terrible Behavior

In a weekly newsletter, the Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent addressed the recent issues happening at Bettendorf Middle School among students. According to our news partner Local 4 News, at a recent Bettendorf school board meeting, teachers and parents were claiming that poorly behaved students were taking over Bettendorf Middle School. They expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting back on May 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin DMV to reopen Thursday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After just more than a month of closure, the Pekin Driver Services Facility is reopening to the public this week. The facility was closed for a construction project that has increased its size by 50%. It is now 3,620 square feet, an increase of 1,200 square feet from the previous size.
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy