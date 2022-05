2022 USA Skateboarding Men’s riders Heimana Reynolds, Dashawn Jordan, and Zion Wright recently took a trip to Arizona to further strengthen their powerful patriotic bonds. The video made us wonder whether anything has changed for them, fame-wise, post-Olympics. When Team USA rolls through town is it like, Oh shit there go the Avengers!!!! These guys keep it humble in Phoenix, even though they might do a little red-white-and-blue and flex and get the best table at Durant’s or some shit. Watch the video, above.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO