Warren County YMCA Memorial 5K on May 28th will Support Local VFW and American Legion

Roberta (Bobbie) M. Martinson, 85, of Galesburg, formerly of Victoria, died at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.She was born November 27, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of William and Leona Rodgers. She married Omer A. Martinson in 1956 in Richmond, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2019 after 63 years of marriage.Together they had four children, Michael Omer Martinson (who preceded them in death when he was three), Tim Martinson of Victoria, Roger (Lesa) Martinson of Ankeny, Iowa, and Anna Moore, her favorite daughter, of Galesburg and her faithful companion Misty, nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; and a brother, Bill Rodgers of Gahanna, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David Rodgers and Ronnie Rodgers and two sisters, Helen Rushing and Carol Fancelli.Part of her extended family Mindy Locke and Rachel Brown faithfully cared for her for years prior to her death.While mainly a homemaker, Bobbie worked for a time in the beauty salon of OT Johnson’s and was a security associate at Bergner’s, and security manager for Farm King.She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altona. Bobbie was a very active volunteer at the research hospital and at senior center in Wataga. Bobbie was a frequent visitor of nursing homes to check on the shut ins. She was a member of the Firefighters Women’s Auxiliary, the Sparketts. She loved to play cards, teaching her grandchildren toplay poker and played video games with them. She loved to watch her birds and wildlife.She earned her cosmetology degree from Carl Sandburg College.Cremation will be accorded. No visitation or service is planned. Memorial contributions in Bobbie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services of Galesburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website at www.h-p-w.com.

