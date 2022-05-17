ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IL

Warren County YMCA Memorial 5K on May 28th will Support Local VFW and American Legion

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off a summer full of events, the Warren County YMCA will host a Memorial 5K on Saturday, May 28th beginning at 9 am, to honor fallen Veterans and...

Camps and Classes for 2nd to 12th Graders This Summer at Carl Sandburg College

Carl Sandburg College’s Workforce Development and Community Education provides workshops, classes, and educational trips to inspire learning for children and adults. Ten non-credit courses will be offered throughout the summer on Sandburg’s campus in Galesburg for students in 2nd through 12th grade, shares Director Kang Hee Hong:. “To...
GALESBURG, IL
Pattee Outdoor Pool to Open Saturday, June 4th

With the end of school in sight and summer right around the corner, the target day for the opening of the Outdoor Pattee Pool is Saturday, June 4th with daily hours, says Warren County YMCA Aquatics and Maintenance Director Tom Sparkman:. “Normal hours out there, Monday through Friday our open...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
M-R Students Recognized for Seal of Bi-Literacy and Illinois Principals Association Awards

A number of students in the Monmouth-Roseville School District have received a Seal of Bi-literacy or a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, says Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “The kids that get the Seal of Bi-literacy, they actually have public colleges in Illinois that accept that state seal as an equivalent of two years of foreign language coursework. For kids going to a public university, that’s two courses they don’t have to pay for. We had seven kids get their Seal of Bi-literacy in Spanish. We had two receive the Seal of Bi-literacy in Chin. Then we had some students who received a Commendation towards Bi-literacy, meaning that the different various things they take they weren’t quite there to receive the seal, but they got the commendation. We had three in Spanish, two in Chin, two in Wolof, one in Latin, and one in French.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Congresswoman Bustos Announces Federal Grants & Loans to Clean Up Local Polluted Brownfield Sites

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17), a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee,announced that the Biden Administration has awarded Prairie Hills Conservation and Development, Inc. $1.5 million in grants and loans that will go toward cleaning up contaminated brownfield sites in Galesburg, Canton and Monmouth. “Communities across Northwest and Central Illinois...
MONMOUTH, IL
Roberta (Bobbie) M. Martinson

Roberta (Bobbie) M. Martinson, 85, of Galesburg, formerly of Victoria, died at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.She was born November 27, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of William and Leona Rodgers. She married Omer A. Martinson in 1956 in Richmond, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2019 after 63 years of marriage.Together they had four children, Michael Omer Martinson (who preceded them in death when he was three), Tim Martinson of Victoria, Roger (Lesa) Martinson of Ankeny, Iowa, and Anna Moore, her favorite daughter, of Galesburg and her faithful companion Misty, nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; and a brother, Bill Rodgers of Gahanna, Ohio. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David Rodgers and Ronnie Rodgers and two sisters, Helen Rushing and Carol Fancelli.Part of her extended family Mindy Locke and Rachel Brown faithfully cared for her for years prior to her death.While mainly a homemaker, Bobbie worked for a time in the beauty salon of OT Johnson’s and was a security associate at Bergner’s, and security manager for Farm King.She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altona. Bobbie was a very active volunteer at the research hospital and at senior center in Wataga. Bobbie was a frequent visitor of nursing homes to check on the shut ins. She was a member of the Firefighters Women’s Auxiliary, the Sparketts. She loved to play cards, teaching her grandchildren toplay poker and played video games with them. She loved to watch her birds and wildlife.She earned her cosmetology degree from Carl Sandburg College.Cremation will be accorded. No visitation or service is planned. Memorial contributions in Bobbie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services of Galesburg is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website at www.h-p-w.com.
GALESBURG, IL
Dixline Corporation in Galva keeps it all in the family

On a quiet side street next to a closed rail road crossing is one of Galva's best kept secrets. Dixline Corporation is a fourth generation family owned business that will celebrate its 100 year anniversary in 2024. The metal fabrication, injection molding, electroplating and vacuum metalized coating business creates decorative hardware almost exclusively for the funerary industry.
GALVA, IL
Fired Arconic Davenport Works employee sues company on religious issue

As Arconic is in contract negotiations with the local steel workers union, the manufacturing giant is being sued by a fired Quad Cities worker, over accusations of religious discrimination. On May 18, 2022, an employee terminated from the company’s Davenport Works in Riverdale filed a federal lawsuit over religious discrimination...
DAVENPORT, IA
Warren County Real Estate Taxes

The Warren County 2021 pay 2022 Real Estate Tax Bills will be mailed soon!. The tax bills will be postmarked no later than May 27, 2022. The first installment will be due June 27th,. and the second installment is September 6th, 2022. Treasurer Kathy Tate wants to remind residents to...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Roderick E. “Rod” Johnson

Mr. Roderick E. “Rod” Johnson, 94, of Maquon, Illinois died 9:14 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. He was born April 8, 1928, in Galesburg to James and Margaret Johnson. He married Marian Briggs. She preceded him in death. He then married Mary VeNard. She preceded him in death. He later married Carol Schneider. She preceded him in death.
MAQUON, IL
Beverly J. Foster

Beverly J. Foster, 87, of Sheffield, IL, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Dahinda, IL. Beverly was born September 7, 1934 and raised in Blandinsville, IL, the daughter of Carl and Hazel (Olson) Bray. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1953. On October 20, 1957, she married Robert Foster in Blandinsville. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2017. Beverly worked as a secretary for most of her life and belonged to the United Church of Christ in Sheffield. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and reading.
DAHINDA, IL
Merle Eugene Monson

Merle Eugene Monson, age 95, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at home on May 5, 2022. Mele was born on May 10, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Carl and Helen (Miller) Monson. He attended schools in Mercer and Warren Counties in Illinois and graduated from Little York High School in 1944. Merle served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948, then graduated from the Moline Institute of Commerce in 1950 with a degree in accounting. He moved to Galesburg in 1950, where he married his wife of 63 years, Clara Jean Snyder on March 23, 1953. Merle worked for Franseen Accounting Services, Galesburg Tire and Vulcanizing, Nelson’s Vending and then as the sole proprietor of Merle’s Vending, until his retirement in 1990.
GALESBURG, IL
Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
David Earl Hodge Sr. “Davey”

David Earl Hodge Sr. “Davey”, 68 of Minneapolis, Minnesota died Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 1:11 a.m. in his Minneapolis home. Davey was born June 1, 1953 in Galesburg, Illinois to George “EJ” Everett Hodge Jr. and Cleaster (Jiles) Hodge. Davey married Regina (Gutierrez) Hodge July 27, 1974.
GALESBURG, IL
Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education Adds Boys and Girls Swim Coach Stipend

As the Monmouth-Roseville boys and girls swimming has proven longevity, Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the board has approved a coaching stipend:. “For the past several years we have had boys and girls swimming, of course they are two separate seasons. The coaches were there on a volunteer basis. What we decided to do was add a coaching stipend for boys swimming and girls swimming. Initially when we started the program it was is this going to have longevity; it has proven to have longevity. It is another opportunity for kids to be involved in a sport, to be involved in an activity. Hopefully for us, not rely on swimmer a, their parents being the person who has to supervise.”
MONMOUTH, IL
Improvements at MRHS Parking Lot will Address Water Runoff Concerns for the City

To address storm water runoff, crews this summer will improve the Monmouth-Roseville High School Parking lot by adding green space and environmentally friendly upgrades to help with the issue, which was made possible by a grant says City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “When it rains, particularly in that school parking lot...
MONMOUTH, IL
CWLP responding to power outage in Springfield

UPDATE – 5/17/22 5:30PM – Power was restored. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 5PM — CWLP are responding to a power outage affecting people in the Parkway Pointe area, near Veterans Pkwy and Lindbergh Blvd. Crews will work to isolate the outage down and will be replacing equipment to restore power. Officials said traffic lights may […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
American Idol finalist returns to rock her Illinois hometown

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — American Idol hopeful Leah Marlene rocked her hometown concert Tuesday. The 20-year-old is vying for the top spot in the hit ABC show. She performed Tuesday night in front of family, friends, and fans in her hometown of Normal, Illinois. If you didn't get to...
NORMAL, IL

