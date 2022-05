SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men from Summerville are facing charges in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Chadwick Gordon Clifton, 47, and David Charles Johnston, 66, are charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; and Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO