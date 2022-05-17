Local Steals and Deals: 3 car safety tools from JumpSmart, Drop Stop, and Cup Captain

JumpSmart, Drop Stop, and Cup Captain Driving can be dangerous. Keep these gadgets in every car to combat driver distraction and help ensure your safety.

12 May, 2022

Local Steals & Deals: 3 car safety tools from JumpSmart, Drop Stop, and Cup Captain

Driving can be dangerous. Keep these gadgets in every car to combat driver distraction and help ensure your safety. JumpSmart will jump start your vehicle in an emergency, while Drop Stop and Cup Captain help you stay focused on the road.

Car safety is important, and driving distractions compromise the safety of passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians. We’ve got products like Drop Stop and Cup Captain that can help you avoid an accident, while JumpSmart assists you in the event of an emergency. These items you didn’t know you needed are essential to staying safe on the road.

JumpSmart

Deal: $99.99

Retail: $139.99

(While supplies last)

29%Off

There’s no longer a need to call a tow truck when you've got a dead battery. JumpSmart is a portable jump starter that easily starts your car and is simple to use. It’s packed with other emergency features and should be kept in every vehicle you own. Grab one for everyone in your family at 29% off!

Drop Stop

Deal: $19.99

Retail: $24.99

(While supplies last)

Special Offer

Stay safe in the car with Drop Stop! It prevents items from falling through the seat and center console gap. No more struggling to find your phone while driving. It’s the best product to keep drivers safer, happier, and less distracted. We’ve got a special offer!

Cup Captain

Deal: $29.99

Retail: 39.99

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Cup Captain keeps your drinks easily accessible and stores them in your car with ease. You won’t need to reach around to find your cup while driving. It can be adjusted to fit any size cup holder and makes driving safer. Get a special offer on a 2-pack!