CARLSBAD — Tax revenue is flooding city coffers thanks to a rebound in hotel and sales taxes, according to Roxanne Muhlmeister, the city’s assistant finance director. Muhlmeister, along with Matt Sanford, the city’s economic development manager, discussed Carlsbad’s finances and economy during a third-quarter update at a May 17 council meeting. Muhlmeister said the rebound is thanks to re-openings in several sectors, such as hospitality and tourism, as the transient occupancy tax (hotel) has increased 161% compared to last year.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO