Emergency work shuts down northbound US 95 ramp to southbound I-15

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO