Emergency work shuts down northbound US 95 ramp to southbound I-15

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Drivers can expect heavy traffic in the Cajon Pass and high desert this weekend and especially Thursday night and Friday afternoon due to the start of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, that is sold out from reports.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas. According to the company, the “Presort Services Mega Center” is comprised of 175,000 square feet and will process Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas valley's public transit system is asking for feedback on a new rapid bus project that would run through the central valley. The RTC of Southern Nevada says a new survey is available for the 13-mile Bus Rapid Transit line proposed for Maryland Parkway.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman reportedly took sleeping pills before a crash that pinned a man between two cars, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Serena Mueller faces DUI and other unsafe driving charges after the crash on May 17. The crash happened at...
A private rail company called Brightline Holdings is planning to build a rail line between Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Brightline Holdings is the only private passenger rail company in the US. Construction is currently slated to begin in early 2023, and the company projects that by 2026, the rail line will be complete.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson has ended its state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, following suit with the state of Nevada. City manager Richard Derrick said in a statement Friday that the state of emergency, first issued on March 15, 2020, has been terminated. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a forklift driver died. The incident happened at a warehouse near Craig and N. Lamb Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it appeared the machine was accidentally flipped. On Friday, OSHA investigators were on site...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Electronic Daisy Carnival (EDC) kicks off Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and local medics are gearing up for any possible emergencies at the big music festival. Community Ambulance will have around 200 medics on-site to assist with any issues that pop up. Preparation...
Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old teen died of injuries he suffered after being run over while riding a skateboard on May 13 in Las Vegas. The fatal incident took place on Forsythe Drive, near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue, at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to the investigation reports, the Las Vegas teenager was holding onto the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that was going west on Forsythe Drive.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is now planned for Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say guests can arrive starting at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The...
