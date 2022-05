DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 40,000 early votes have already been cast in Bucks County, but election officials still warn that primary results may be delayed. Voters in Bucks County will cast their ballots to decide who will run come November for several highly-anticipated state, federal and local races, and while primary turnout typically lags behind the general election, Commissioner Bob Harvie says Tuesday could trend up. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 “People are motivated to vote,” Harvie said. “A lot of issues going on are motivating people so it’s going to be tough to tell. I can’t really predict.” As of Monday,...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO