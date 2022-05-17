ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

KEVN

Monument Health donates $1 million for Crisis Stabilization Unit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is contributing $1 million over four years to the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit. The stabilization unit is a project of the West River Behavioral Health Alliance. The alliance was formed because of the critical need for mental health care in the area. As a result, Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health, Pennington Country, the city of Rapid City, and eight other organizations are working together on the nearly $10 million project.
RAPID CITY, SD
#Rapid City Updated#Kevn Black Hills Fox
KEVN

Rapid City commemorates the 1972 Black Hills Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City marks the 50th anniversary of the devastating flood that took place on June 8, 1972, resulting in 238 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. This year the Flood and Greenway Commemoration Committee will host several performances including Rapid City musicians and singers, according to a release.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A new judge in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has approved the appointment of Janki V. Sharma as a new full-time magistrate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit. According to a press release, Sharma has been employed with the Pennington County Public Defender’s Office since 2017. “I am...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Main Street Square prepares for 9th Fruhlingsfest this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The beginning of the summer season means more outdoor events at Main Street Square. The downtown staple is kicking off the 2022 signature event season with the ninth annual Fruhlingsfest. The event is this coming May 21st from 1 PM to 5PM, and will feature several selections from breweries across the area.
RAPID CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Housing
KEVN

Campground owners ready to welcome another busy season

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Campers are ready to take to the Black Hills for another beautiful summer and campground owners are optimistic for another successful season. “You know, it may start off slow but we always finish with a bang,” said Tom and Shelah, owners of the Roost Resort near Custer.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

BHSU helps people rediscover the joy of learning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joy of learning, a unique festival of talks, will be held at the Joy Center on the campus of Black Hills State University from June 6-15. This year’s event will include faculty experts and BHSU professors who will speak on various topics such as neutrinos and dark matter, the science behind memory and aging, the history of the Supreme Court, and the art of the printing press. These sessions will give students and community members the opportunity to learn from expert faculty.
EDUCATION
KEVN

Cold & Rainy Tomorrow

Indigenous Wyoming woman shares personal mental health story with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

AG charges former Rapid City officer with theft

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City police officer is accused of stealing petty cash from Central High School while he was a school resource officer. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office release today states that Matthew R. Hower, 41 of Rapid City, is charged with aggregated second-degree petty theft. He reportedly took money from the school from April through May of this year. The amount stolen was reportedly less than $400.
RAPID CITY, SD

