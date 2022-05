NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday he has no intention to restore an indoor mask mandate, even as the COVID-19 case load has pushed the city into the "high" alert phase.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on how the mayor is defending his position."We're staying prepared and not panicking," Adams said.Adams was clearly trying to project an attitude of calm in the wake of COVID cases pushing the city to an elevated alert level.The Department of Health is recommending but not requiring masks indoors and for the vulnerable masks also in crowded outdoor settings."I'm wearing it because of myself and other...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO