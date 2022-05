While I’m a big fan of Unity Park, I have serious reservations and concerns about the proposed 124-foot tall tower at the park. The original plan was to cover the entire cost of the tower (now estimated at $11 million) through private donations. The fundraising campaign, however, has raised only about $2.3 million to date. So now the city is considering paying for at least half of the cost and maybe even more, depending on the outcome of the upcoming City Council meeting on May 23.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO