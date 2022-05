I have served my Country, I pay my taxes, and I go to Church on Sunday. I’m also a landowner taking part in the Honey Creek Wind project, and I have one question: what about my rights? The anti-wind group has claimed—for months—that they want this issue to go to the people for a vote, and now they’ve changed their tune. I’ve heard them in Commissioner’s meeting with my own ears, telling the Commissioners they want a vote. I’ve even seen “no wind farms without a vote” on some of their signs! But now they’re writing letters and Facebook posts begging people not to sign the petition to get this issue on the ballot and give you and I a voice and a vote!

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO