Hall County, GA

Hall County School Board cuts ribbon for new Cherokee Bluff Middle School

By Natalie Sadler
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall County school board, commissioners, parents and students gathered Monday night at the new Cherokee Bluff Middle School building for its ribbon cutting. Cherokee Bluff Middle School is the Hall County School District’s first new school building in 15 years. Cherokee Bluff Middle School is the largest...

accesswdun.com

