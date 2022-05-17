Hall County School Board cuts ribbon for new Cherokee Bluff Middle School

Gainesville Rep. Matt Dubnik, the current Chairman of the House Education Committee, will now serve on a subcommittee tackling workforce development in higher education. “Georgia is the envy of the nation when it comes to record-breaking job creation, and one of my top priorities is preparing our workforce with the appropriate skills and training to fill these roles,” Dubnik said in a press release. “Not only will the subcommittee’s work benefit college graduates, but I am hoping to also support effective career pathways for students who want to enter the workforce right out of high school.”

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO