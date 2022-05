Just two days after clawing their way back to a winning record, the White Sox once again find themselves below .500. The same bugaboos continue to haunt the team: a lack of clutch hitting, and mistakes in the field. It’s the middle of May, so what once could be explained away by a slow start due to a shortened Spring Training, can now only be described as a troubling trend. Here are the three biggest takeaways as the South Siders fell to 18-19.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO