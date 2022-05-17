ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

America's favorite engine -- Thomas! -- returns to SAM Shortline

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
3 days ago
 3 days ago
CORDELE — Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging back into Georgia Veterans State Park in June, giving southwest Georgia families the opportunity to “Ride, Play and Stay All Day.”

This year, Day Out with Thomas offers children and their families extended hours and a trainload of activities and fun.

The heart of the day is a ride with Thomas, the No. 1 blue engine. But there are plenty more fun-filled Thomas & Friends-themed activities. Passengers will pick up a Dream Pass and head to the Play Pod or say Hello to Sir Topham Hatt. For the little engineers who want even more excitement, they can check out the Dream Big Corner for photo ops, lawn games and more.

Dreamers won’t want to miss the exclusive Pop-Up gift shop for toys and swag. Other activities include putt-putt golf, bouncy houses, live entertainment, Play Pod station, food trucks, model train displays and a hay bale maze.

For three weekends only — June 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19, Thomas will visit the SAM Shortline Railroad at Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 West in Cordele. Thomas departs from the park every hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets are only $22 per person (ages 1-up) plus tax and handling. For tickets and information, visit https://www.SAMShortline.com or call (229) 276-0755.

