ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden warns of 'rising hate and violence' against LGBTQ people

By Matt Lavietes
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden warned Tuesday of "rising hate and violence" against the LGBTQ community amid a recent uptick in charged rhetoric around LGBTQ issues across the country. The president issued the warning on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Recognized annually on May 17, it commemorates the date in...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 467

Frederick Messemer
3d ago

when will people realize that our politicians are responsible for hate and racism in America using it as a tool to divide and conquer Americans to empower their parties agenda. Stop labeling us by groups and start referring to all as AMERICANS. Politicians only serve themselves and only protect their contributions

Reply(22)
341
K
3d ago

Maybe because this current admin tries to shove it in everyone's face every single day. Maybe because they hire them for positions they are not qualified for. Maybe because they force it on our kids. When I was in school, my teachers NEVER talked about their sexual preference. They didn't hang heterosexual flags I. the classroom or go to heterosexual parades.

Reply(15)
173
Malori
3d ago

All caused by the media radicalizing people so we focus on fighting each other rather than their crimes against humanity. They are creating the hatred and violence. They want us all turned against each other so they can destroy our lives and rob us blind.

Reply
121
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Gay People#Trans Women#Homosexuality#Racism#Lgbtq
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

NBC News

366K+
Followers
45K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy