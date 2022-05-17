ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

2023 Toyota Tacoma Gets Chrome Rims and Black Trim in New Packages

By Eric Stafford
CAR AND DRIVER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Toyota Tacoma now offers Chrome and SX packages on its SR5 models. The Chrome package includes polished 18-inch wheels along with other chrome exterior trim. The SX package includes black 18-inch wheels, exterior badging, overfenders, mirror caps, and a unique bed graphic. Taco enthusiasts looking to dress...

