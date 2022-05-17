ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggles star Emma Watkins reveals her devastating pregnancy struggle - following marriage to Oliver Brian

By D. Lawrance
 2 days ago

Emma Watkins has revealed she doesn't know if she'll ever be able to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother.

Following a battle with endometriosis, the former Yellow Wiggle isn't optimistic about her chances, she admitted to the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

'Speaking plainly, I just don't know if I will be able to,' the 32-year-old said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZBXB_0fh1JuUk00
Heartbreak: Emma Watkins (pictured) has revealed she doesn't know if she'll ever be able to fulfil her dream of becoming a mother

She said she was 'pretty realistic' about her chances following her long battle with the painful disorder.

Endometriosis involves tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — growing outside your uterus.

'If it happens, that would be amazing, if it doesn't, that is okay too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjNW3_0fh1JuUk00
Disclosure: Following a battle with endometriosis, the former Yellow Wiggle isn't optimistic about her chances, she admitted to the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday

The frank disclosure comes after Emma gave fans a glimpse inside her romantic country nuptials with Oliver Brian, by posting images from a shoot with Vogue Australia, which were taken by photographer Liz Sunshine.

'This was really all about family and having as many of our family there as possible and just being able to be together,' Emma told the publication.

The May 1 nuptials were held at a private estate near Warrnambool in Victoria, with around 80 guests in attendance.

Emma was ever the blushing bride as she walked down the aisle before cuddling up to her new groom.

She looked ethereal in a vintage-inspired peach tulle and sequin gown by Paolo Sebastian and said 'it fit perfectly' from the moment she tried it on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9WB1_0fh1JuUk00
Just married: Watkins shared a series of stunning photos from her wedding to musician Oliver Brian on Instagram earlier this month 

'I'd been looking for something that wasn't too fluffy, that had a bit of ballet in it. I always wear button-up collared shirts and when I saw his dress I thought, 'Oh, it has a collar!' I was like that's so me. I'd never seen a dress like that,' she said.

'The dress is so much more simple than I thought I was going to choose. I'm quite eclectic and eccentric - I like colour. I was looking for something fun. When I saw the dress I thought, that is very me.'

She added: 'I would never have imagined it and that's why I like it so much.'

Emma paired her gown with a pair of Roger Vivier velvet ballet flats with buckles made of diamanté crystals.

Other photos showed a vintage car full of young wedding guests, while the newlyweds happily mingled with loved ones at an outdoor reception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PavIH_0fh1JuUk00
Newlyweds: The 32-year-old former Wiggles star gave fans a glimpse inside her romantic country wedding, sharing photos from Vogue Australia

In her Vogue interview, Emma said they chose the picturesque location because it was close to where most of Oliver's family resides.

She said the property is over 100 years old, which worked perfectly for the wedding's Pride and Prejudice theme.

While the reception featured 'a sit-down lunch', Emma described it as 'very casual', and said she and Oliver, 34, decided to act as emcees themselves.

She also explained their decision to have a goat-painted wedding cake, adding: 'We love animals'.

Emma said the couple's pet goats, Strawberries and Cream, were unable to attend, so they thought the cake 'would be a nice token of our own family farm'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MUUE_0fh1JuUk00
'This was really all about family and having as many of our family there as possible and just being able to be together,' Emma told the publication

Other photos showed the happy couple walking through the countryside hand-in-hand, with Emma revealing she did her own hair and makeup.

'In my profession, you don't have a choice but to do it yourself, as any kind of dancer or performer in a show,' she told Vogue Australia.

'I think being here and being so remote, I wanted to be on my own and to have that time by myself to get ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dVAt_0fh1JuUk00
Put a ring on it: They announced their engagement in April last year, with Emma sharing a photo of herself and Oliver showing off her engagement ring, and captioning it: 'When life gets more sparkly' 

'It felt more casual for it to be just me. I made my headpiece on the morning of. I had silk flowers with me in the room and I was cutting them and putting them into my hair, and pinning them...

'I really wanted to do as much for my outfit myself and to have it as if I was getting ready for a show. It was very me. I was putting them in at the last minute.'

Emma confirmed her relationship with Oliver in an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar Magazine in December 2019.

'Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you,' she told the publication, describing their relationship as 'new' at the time.

They announced their engagement in April last year, with Emma sharing a photo of herself and Oliver showing off her engagement ring, and captioning it: 'When life gets more sparkly'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKlot_0fh1JuUk00
Going public: Emma confirmed her relationship with Oliver in an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar Magazine in December 2019

