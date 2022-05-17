June Preston dead at 93- It Happened One Night & Christmas in July actress passes away after dementia battle

JUNE Preston has passed away at the age of 93 after a battle with dementia.

The star is best known for her performances in It Happened One Night and Christmas in July.

June Preston- seen here as a young actress- has passed away at the age of 93 Credit: RKO - Radio Pictures, Inc.

June died last Wednesday at a nursing home in Montclair, New Jersey, her daughter, Sabrina Pires, shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The star's iconic career kicked off at the young age of three when she was spotted on the RKO studio lot and signed to a seven-year contract.

She would soon make her debut on screen in 1934's Anne of Green Gables alongside Anne Shirley.

However, she would grab the eyes of everyone thanks to Frank Capra’s famous film It Happened One Night (1934), which went on to win five Oscars, including best picture.

Besides acting, June would also have another creative outlet: dance, as she began training at the Meglin Dance Studio in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

Other famous names who trained at the studio included iconic stars like Shirley Temple, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Virginia Grey, and others.

June's impressive career continued away from the big screen as she would also have numerous merchandising contracts for various apparel like swimsuits, coats, purses, and even a line of toys and dolls.

While her acting career would end at the age of 15 with her final big feature, 1943's Happy Land, it would not be the end of June's passion for creative arts.

One year after her final film she was discovered by German conductor and vocal coach, maestro Gustav Stern.

June would soon find herself touring and at just 24, she debuted with a Metropolitan Opera company in a leading role.

For the next 10 years, she performed at some of the most famous opera houses all over the world.

June, nicknamed the "Golden Voice," was inducted into the West Seattle High School Hall of Fame in 1996 where she received praise from George and Barbara Bush.

She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina, her son-in-law, John, and her sister, Lita.

