ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

June Preston dead at 93- It Happened One Night & Christmas in July actress passes away after dementia battle

By Bryan Brunati
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kA81_0fh1Jp5700

JUNE Preston has passed away at the age of 93 after a battle with dementia.

The star is best known for her performances in It Happened One Night and Christmas in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366E9p_0fh1Jp5700
June Preston- seen here as a young actress- has passed away at the age of 93 Credit: RKO - Radio Pictures, Inc.

June died last Wednesday at a nursing home in Montclair, New Jersey, her daughter, Sabrina Pires, shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The star's iconic career kicked off at the young age of three when she was spotted on the RKO studio lot and signed to a seven-year contract.

She would soon make her debut on screen in 1934's Anne of Green Gables alongside Anne Shirley.

However, she would grab the eyes of everyone thanks to Frank Capra’s famous film It Happened One Night (1934), which went on to win five Oscars, including best picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444u8m_0fh1Jp5700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFPiw_0fh1Jp5700

Besides acting, June would also have another creative outlet: dance, as she began training at the Meglin Dance Studio in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

Other famous names who trained at the studio included iconic stars like Shirley Temple, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Virginia Grey, and others.

June's impressive career continued away from the big screen as she would also have numerous merchandising contracts for various apparel like swimsuits, coats, purses, and even a line of toys and dolls.

While her acting career would end at the age of 15 with her final big feature, 1943's Happy Land, it would not be the end of June's passion for creative arts.

One year after her final film she was discovered by German conductor and vocal coach, maestro Gustav Stern.

June would soon find herself touring and at just 24, she debuted with a Metropolitan Opera company in a leading role.

For the next 10 years, she performed at some of the most famous opera houses all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fh1Jp5700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fh1Jp5700

June, nicknamed the "Golden Voice," was inducted into the West Seattle High School Hall of Fame in 1996 where she received praise from George and Barbara Bush.

She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina, her son-in-law, John, and her sister, Lita.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Entertainment
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Temple
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Virginia Grey
Person
John
Person
Mickey Rooney
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#It Happened One Night#Rko#Happy Land#German
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
435K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy