WATCH: Hoover wins game one of regionals against Philip Barbour
HERBERT HOOVER, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover traveled up to Philip Barbour to face the Colts for game one of regionals, a best-of-three series.
The Huskies got off to a good start in the top of the first. Grayson Buckner sent a grounder down the third base line; the RBI single gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead.
The bats stayed hot in the top of the second. Caroline Woody hit a pop up that the Colts couldn’t field. Hoover goes up 3-0 fast.
In the bottom of the second, the Colts got on the board. A passed ball gave Katie Kennedy a chance to run home.
But Hoover responded fast, in a big way.
Brooklyn Huffman collected a two-run homer to left center; putting the Huskies up 5-1 in the third.
And Philip Barbour just couldn’t catch up; Herbert Hoover wins the first matchup 8-2.
Game two is in Elkview Tuesday night at 6 o'clock.
