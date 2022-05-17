ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Man shot three times at Okmulgee apartment complex

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1LUT_0fh1IVjK00
Okmulgee shooting Okmulgee police said a man was shot after a dispute at a graduation party Sunday morning. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was shot three times Sunday morning.

Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said a man was shot around 4 a.m. at Ridgecreek Apartments near East 4th and North Miami Avenue in Okmulgee.

A dispute at a graduation party spilled into the apartment complex where the man was shot. It is unclear if the man lives there.

Police said the man was shot three times in his lower body and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening. No suspect in custody right now.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Miami, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Okmulgee, OK
Crime & Safety
KCBD

Police: Man arrested after following 2 girls home from their bus stop, breaking into home

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma followed two young girls home after they got off their school bus and then broke into at least one of their homes, police said. The Tulsa Police Department said William Parnell was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking an additional charge for assaulting a medical professional but did not elaborate.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Ridgecreek Apartments#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Driver arrested in connection with crash that killed an Oklahoma high school student

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a driver in connection with a crash that killed a Westmoore High School student Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the student was driving a motorcycle north on Western Avenue near Southwest 104th Street when he struck an SUV pulling out of a driveway. EMSA performed CPR, but police said the teenager’s injuries were too severe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Power outage in midtown after crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Emergency crews are responding to East 1st Street and South Rockford Avenue after a crash caused power lines to come down. Approximately 300 customers are without power. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police search for armed suspects following a chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say three people in custody after after a chase through south Tulsa ended in midtown. The chase began in south Tulsa near 66th and Riverside when police saw a shooting suspect inside a Chevy Equinox. The driver drove about a mile then five people left the car and ran on foot near I-44 and Peoria.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amber Alert issued for three children out of Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 9:54 a.m.: Moises Aranda is in custody and the car has been located. The mother and the children are still missing. UPDATE, 9:11 a.m.: Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the biological parents lost custody of the children and live in New Mexico. An aunt currently has custody and was working with the courts to terminate the parental rights.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey PD Needs Assistance Locating Stolen Trailer

The Dewey Police Department needs your assistance in locating a stolen trailer. It was reported after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday that the trailer was hauled off from Humboldt Cannabis, located at 316 S. Osage Avenue. The trailer is pictured right, courtesy of CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville. If you have any information,...
DEWEY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy