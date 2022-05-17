Man shot three times at Okmulgee apartment complex

Okmulgee shooting Okmulgee police said a man was shot after a dispute at a graduation party Sunday morning. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was shot three times Sunday morning.

Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said a man was shot around 4 a.m. at Ridgecreek Apartments near East 4th and North Miami Avenue in Okmulgee.

A dispute at a graduation party spilled into the apartment complex where the man was shot. It is unclear if the man lives there.

Police said the man was shot three times in his lower body and taken to a Tulsa hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening. No suspect in custody right now.

